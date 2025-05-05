In 17 pictures: Portadown Ladies and Men's Hockey Clubs' awards dinner

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th May 2025, 13:34 BST
Members of Portadown Ladies and Men's Hockey Clubs enjoyed their annual awards dinner at Portadown Golf Club on Saturday evening.

Photographer Tony Hendron snapped some of those who attended the event.

Looking happy at the hockey awards dinner are from left, Annie Gordon, Leah Galbraith, Evie Thompson and Jasmine Magowan-Balfour. PT18-300.

Enjoying the hockey dinner on Saturday evening are from left, Lisa Megaw, Jodie Rainey, Kathryn Allen and Gillian Castles. PT18-301.

Posing happily at the hockey dinner are from left, Makyla Stevenson, Evie Mahood and Martha Speers. PT18-302.

Enjoying the night out are from left, Daisy Guy, Connie LIpsett, Annabelle McCann and Lucy Megaw. PT18-303.

