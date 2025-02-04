In 18 colourful pictures: Celebrating the Chinese New Year in Craigavon

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of this colourful annual event.
Lin Suang, right, of the Wah Hep Chinese Community Association pictured with members of the Forever Lion Dance Team at the Chinese New Year celebration. PT05-237. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy makes her speech at the Wah Hep Chinese Community Association Chinese New Year celebration accompanied by Lin Suang. PT05-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Happy faces at the Wah Hep Chinese New Year celebration event. PT05-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Aaliyah and Philip Lo looking happy at the Chinese New Year celebration on Monday night. PT05-227. Photo: TONY HENDRON