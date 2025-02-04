In 18 colourful pictures: Celebrating the Chinese New Year in Craigavon

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Feb 2025, 09:20 BST
Members of the Wah Hep Chinese Community Association gathered with friends and special guests at Craigavon Civic Centre on Monday evening to mark the Chinese New Year.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of this colourful annual event.

Lin Suang, right, of the Wah Hep Chinese Community Association pictured with members of the Forever Lion Dance Team at the Chinese New Year celebration. PT05-237. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy makes her speech at the Wah Hep Chinese Community Association Chinese New Year celebration accompanied by Lin Suang. PT05-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Happy faces at the Wah Hep Chinese New Year celebration event. PT05-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Aaliyah and Philip Lo looking happy at the Chinese New Year celebration on Monday night. PT05-227. Photo: TONY HENDRON

