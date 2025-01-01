In 20 pictures: reliving the music of the 80s and 90s at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
There was plenty of opportunity to roll back the years at the Seagoe Hotel’s 80s v 90s night on Saturday.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to snap some of those who enjoyed the fun.

Looking the part for the 80s v 90s night at the Seagoe Hotel on Saturday night. PT51-217.

Pictured at the 80s v 90s event are from left, Robert and Wendy McShane and Jenny and Mel Boyd. PT51-234.

Posing happily at the 80s v 90s night are from left, Lynsey Muldrew, Pauline Dalzell, Rachel Chambers and Kelly Gardiner. PT51-218.

Posing happily at the Seagoe Hotel on Saturday night. PT51-235.

