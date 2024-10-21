The city was the final venue in Northern Ireland for the relics during their two-month Irish tour, which concludes on November 5.

This was the first time the relics of St Bernadette had been brought to Ireland, with dates scheduled in every diocese in the country.

The “very special, once-in-lifetime” pilgrimage has been described as an opportunity for people across Ireland to have the experience of Lourdes in their own local area.

In Armagh on Saturday, Archbishop Eamon Martin, accompanied by Bishop Michael Router and clergy from the Archdiocese of Armagh, celebrated Mass before a congregation of thousands, each drawn by a deep reverence for St Bernadette.

Archbishop Martin, the Primate of All Ireland, described the pilgrimage around Ireland of St Bernadette’s relics as “a source of hope, great joy and inspiration”.

Bernadette Soubirous was born into a poor family in Lourdes in 1844 and it is said that the Virgin Mary first appeared to her 18 times in 1858.

Ireland has a long connection with Lourdes with groups and individuals travelling to the French pilgrimage town in their thousands each year, seeking hope, healing and peace.

1 . Pilgrimage Martin Bradley with daughter Caoimhe Neeson and two-week-old Conín Neeson venerate the relics of St Bernadette in St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh. Photo: Liam McArdle

2 . Pilgrimage John Bosco and Francesca McGrath from Moy venerate the relics of St Bernadette in St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh. Photo: Liam McArdle

3 . Pilgrimage Norah and David McCollum from Dungannon at the relics of St Bernadette in St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh. Photo: Liam McArdle