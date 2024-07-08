In 21 pictures: Ulster University graduations at the Millennium Forum in Derry / Londonderry on Monday

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jul 2024, 15:57 BST
Ulster University students have enjoyed another day of summer graduations.

Here are some of those who graduated at the Millennium Forum in Derry / Londonderry on Monday, July 8.

Katie Taylor from Ballyclare celebrates as she graduates with a degree in social work from Ulster University in Derry / Londonderry on Monday.

1. Graduation day

Katie Taylor from Ballyclare celebrates as she graduates with a degree in social work from Ulster University in Derry / Londonderry on Monday.Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University

Sean McMullan from Eglinton celebrates with his partner Zara as he graduates with a degree in Information Technologies from Ulster University in Derry / Londonderry on Monday, July 8.

2. Graduation day

Sean McMullan from Eglinton celebrates with his partner Zara as he graduates with a degree in Information Technologies from Ulster University in Derry / Londonderry on Monday, July 8.Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University

Aine Healy (Law), Lauren McCreight (Law with Irish) and Brent Hutchinson (Law) celebrate as they graduate from Ulster University.

3. Graduation day

Aine Healy (Law), Lauren McCreight (Law with Irish) and Brent Hutchinson (Law) celebrate as they graduate from Ulster University.Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University

Alanna Hall from Banbridge graduated with a degree in Social Work from Ulster University in Derry / Londonderry on Monday.

4. Graduation day

Alanna Hall from Banbridge graduated with a degree in Social Work from Ulster University in Derry / Londonderry on Monday.Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page