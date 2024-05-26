In 22 pictures: Almac fun run raises funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

The event, which included a 5km and 10km route around the lakes, was completed by energetic participants who ran, jogged or walked their way.

This was the third time Almac Group held the fun run and once again it to be a great event for seasoned runners and novices alike.

Colleen Milligan, business development manager, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland said: “We are hugely grateful to Almac for choosing us as the charity to be supported through this fantastic community fun run. It takes £2.5 million each year to sustain operations at Air Ambulance and we rely on donations from the public to sustain and develop the service.

“This support from Almac will help us to continue to provide outstanding critical care where and when it’s needed most.”

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of the participants on the day.

1 . Almac Fun Run Colleen Milligan, centre, business development manager for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland catches up with Gweneth Rogan, left, and Fiona Barr before Saturday's Almac charity Fun Run. PT22-237. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Almac Fun Run Family fun runners...members of the Gosney-Lavery family who took part in the Almac charity Fun Run at Craigavon Lakes. Included are, Dillan, Brian and mum, Maria. PT22-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Almac Fun Run Getting ready to run in the are Joao Miguel and Adriana Hughes. PT22-221. Photo: Tony Hendron