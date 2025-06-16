These great photos taken by Liam McArdle at Gosford Forest Park show some of the atmosphere of the big day in Markethill.
1. Armagh County Show
Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly congratulates Stewart Baxter and Colleen Crawford on their success in the parade ring. Photo: Liam McArdle
2. Armagh County Show
Joe Garvey and Roger Wilson, Chief Executive ABC Council at Armagh Show Photo: Liam McArdle
3. Armagh County Show
Niall Chapman and Peter McKeever enjoying the day. Photo: Liam McArdle
4. Armagh County Show
Roslyn Rafferty, Erin Vallely, and Tanya Vallely at Armagh Show. Photo: Liam McArdle