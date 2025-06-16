In 22 pictures: Armagh County Show draws the crowds to Gosford Forest Park

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:07 BST
The 178th Armagh County Show attracted crowds from far and wide on Saturday despite the poor weather.

These great photos taken by Liam McArdle at Gosford Forest Park show some of the atmosphere of the big day in Markethill.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly congratulates Stewart Baxter and Colleen Crawford on their success in the parade ring.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly congratulates Stewart Baxter and Colleen Crawford on their success in the parade ring. Photo: Liam McArdle

Joe Garvey and Roger Wilson, Chief Executive ABC Council at Armagh Show

Joe Garvey and Roger Wilson, Chief Executive ABC Council at Armagh Show Photo: Liam McArdle

Niall Chapman and Peter McKeever enjoying the day.

Niall Chapman and Peter McKeever enjoying the day. Photo: Liam McArdle

Roslyn Rafferty, Erin Vallely, and Tanya Vallely at Armagh Show.

Roslyn Rafferty, Erin Vallely, and Tanya Vallely at Armagh Show. Photo: Liam McArdle

