Ahead of the parade, band members held a short wreath-laying service at the graveside of plastic bullet victim Keith White.

The young Lurgan man died on April 14, 1986, several weeks after being hit by a plastic bullet fired by the RUC during street disturbances in Portadown.

Following Keith’s death, a band was formed in Mourneview in his memory.

To make Friday afternoon’s wreath-laying service even more poignant, the Upper Bann Fusiliers were given an old drum from the Keith White Memorial Band which they got refurbished and used at the ceremony, playing Abide with Me.

The band also played their first tune at their 20th anniversary parade using the drum – the first time in around 35 years since it was played on the streets of Lurgan – in Keith’s memory.

"A special thanks to Procorps NI Drum Refurb and Band Supplies for refurbishing the drum for us,” said a spokesperson for Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band. “It looked an impossible task given the condition it was in, but as usual Derek pulled it out of the bag for us, working right to the wire to have it ready for us.”

Members of the loyal orders and dozens of visiting outfits joined Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band for Friday night’s parade, which also attracted a large turnout of spectators.

1 . Anniversary parade All smiles at the Upper Bann Fusiliers anniversary parade. LM17-235. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Anniversary parade Posing for the camera at the parade are from left, Alyssa Goodborn, Nicole Foster, Robyn Cully, Clark Gilmour and Harry Scott. LM17-236. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Anniversary parade Smiling happily at the parade are Ellie Osborne, left, and Macy Truesdale. LM17-237. Photo: TONY HENDRON

4 . Anniversary parade Waiting for the parade in a prime spot are Mark Kerr and son, Freddie (5). LM17-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON