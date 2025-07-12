In 23 pictures: Coleraine Twelfth sees town centre packed with crowds in glorious sunshine

Lodge members – accompanied by a variety of bands – made their way to the demonstration field behind Coleraine Leisure Centre, stopping to pay respects at the war memorial in The Diamond.
Thousands of people lined the route, enjoying the fine summer weather.
These photos show some of the atmosphere of the day.
1. Twelfth 2025
Enjoying being part of the parade. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
2. Twelfth 2025
Trying to cool down at the Coleraine Twelfth. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
3. Twelfth 2025
Ian Crozier and Dame Arlene Foster presenting live coverage for GB News. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
4. Twelfth 2025
County and District Officers pictured in Coleraine. From left: Rev. Brian Hassan, Limavady District Chaplain; John Sproule, District Lay Chaplain Coleraine No 2; James Evans, County Grand Master Co. Londonderry, Marshall Goligher Worshipful District Master Coleraine No 2; Rev. Joseph Andrews County Grand Chaplain County Londonderry; Mark Callaghan, District Treasurer Coleraine No 2; Norman Edgar, District Treasurer Coleraine No 2.. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
