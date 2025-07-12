In 23 pictures: Coleraine Twelfth sees town centre packed with crowds in glorious sunshine

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2025, 19:26 BST
A big crowd turned out in Coleraine on Saturday as lodges from north Londonderry, City of Londonderry and east Donegal took part in the Twelfth celebrations.

Lodge members – accompanied by a variety of bands – made their way to the demonstration field behind Coleraine Leisure Centre, stopping to pay respects at the war memorial in The Diamond.

Thousands of people lined the route, enjoying the fine summer weather.

These photos show some of the atmosphere of the day.

Enjoying being part of the parade.

1. Twelfth 2025

Enjoying being part of the parade. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Trying to cool down at the Coleraine Twelfth.

2. Twelfth 2025

Trying to cool down at the Coleraine Twelfth. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Ian Crozier and Dame Arlene Foster presenting live coverage for GB News.

3. Twelfth 2025

Ian Crozier and Dame Arlene Foster presenting live coverage for GB News. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

County and District Officers pictured in Coleraine. From left: Rev. Brian Hassan, Limavady District Chaplain; John Sproule, District Lay Chaplain Coleraine No 2; James Evans, County Grand Master Co. Londonderry, Marshall Goligher Worshipful District Master Coleraine No 2; Rev. Joseph Andrews County Grand Chaplain County Londonderry; Mark Callaghan, District Treasurer Coleraine No 2; Norman Edgar, District Treasurer Coleraine No 2..

4. Twelfth 2025

County and District Officers pictured in Coleraine. From left: Rev. Brian Hassan, Limavady District Chaplain; John Sproule, District Lay Chaplain Coleraine No 2; James Evans, County Grand Master Co. Londonderry, Marshall Goligher Worshipful District Master Coleraine No 2; Rev. Joseph Andrews County Grand Chaplain County Londonderry; Mark Callaghan, District Treasurer Coleraine No 2; Norman Edgar, District Treasurer Coleraine No 2.. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ColeraineDonegal
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice