In 23 pictures: crowds come out for Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Mar 2025, 10:42 BST
There was a big turnout for the annual St Patrick's Day parade organised by the Portadown branch of the Royal British Legion on Saturday.

The parade formed up outside the Royal British Legion in Thomas Street, where sprigs of shamrock were presented to those on parade.

A short service was held, after which the parade made its way through the town accompanied by St Mark’s Band.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage and a military VIP took the salute before the parade returned back to Thomas Street.

Afterwards there was an afternoon of celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment in the Legion function rooms.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured some of the atmosphere of this popular annual occasion.

Army Cadets being presented with shamrock by Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage. PT10-260.

1. St Patrick's Day parade

Army Cadets being presented with shamrock by Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage. PT10-260. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Local Army Cadets pictured with Alderman Margaret Tinsley and RBL chairman, John Robinson, MBE before Saturday's annual St Patrick's parade in Portadown. PT10-254.

2. St Patrick's Day parade

Local Army Cadets pictured with Alderman Margaret Tinsley and RBL chairman, John Robinson, MBE before Saturday's annual St Patrick's parade in Portadown. PT10-254. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Waiting for the RBL St Patrick's parade to begin are members of the Mendonca family including Jacob (5), dad, Philip, Liara (12), Kaara (11) and mum, Likana. PT10-256.

3. St Patrick's Day parade

Waiting for the RBL St Patrick's parade to begin are members of the Mendonca family including Jacob (5), dad, Philip, Liara (12), Kaara (11) and mum, Likana. PT10-256. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Standard bearers pictured before Saturday's parade. PT10-255.

4. St Patrick's Day parade

Standard bearers pictured before Saturday's parade. PT10-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON

