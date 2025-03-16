In 23 pictures: crowds come out for Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade

The parade formed up outside the Royal British Legion in Thomas Street, where sprigs of shamrock were presented to those on parade.

A short service was held, after which the parade made its way through the town accompanied by St Mark’s Band.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage and a military VIP took the salute before the parade returned back to Thomas Street.

Afterwards there was an afternoon of celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment in the Legion function rooms.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured some of the atmosphere of this popular annual occasion.

1 . St Patrick's Day parade Army Cadets being presented with shamrock by Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage. PT10-260. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . St Patrick's Day parade Local Army Cadets pictured with Alderman Margaret Tinsley and RBL chairman, John Robinson, MBE before Saturday's annual St Patrick's parade in Portadown. PT10-254. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . St Patrick's Day parade Waiting for the RBL St Patrick's parade to begin are members of the Mendonca family including Jacob (5), dad, Philip, Liara (12), Kaara (11) and mum, Likana. PT10-256. Photo: TONY HENDRON