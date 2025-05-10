In 23 pictures: VE Day 80th anniversary marked by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council events

A national Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving took place at St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh on Wednesday, May 7 which marked the beginning of the anniversary commemorations in the borough.

Organised by the cathedral, the service saw around 400 people in attendance, including His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Armagh, The Earl of Caledon; Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage; and local elected representatives.

The service, which was led by Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of Armagh featured acts of remembrance, prayers, choir music and the lighting of the Lamp Light, symbolising the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of war.

Commemorations continued the morning of Thursday, May 8, with the raising of a VE Day flag at the council’s three civic headquarters, which provided a visual reminder of this historic occasion.

Later that evening, a special celebratory event took place at the Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre, with more than 200 people attending. The event featured musical entertainment from the Corcrain Flute Band and the Jenny Chambers School of Speech and Drama choir as well as a classic wartime treat of fish and chips.

Attendees heard insightful speech from local historian Richard Edgar before Vice Lord Lieutenant, Richard Hamilton-Stubber read the special VE Day tribute.

Joined by the Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Kyle Savage and local representatives, the evening concluded with a symbolic beacon lighting ceremony at Craigavon Lakes at 9.30pm.

Reflecting on the VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations, Cllr Kyle Savage said: “As Deputy Lord Mayor, it was a profound honour to participate in our local commemorative events for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. This significant milestone allowed us to pause, reflect, and pay tribute to the immense sacrifices made by those during World War II.”

An exhibition at Armagh County Museum, which features both digital and physical archives, offering visitors a window into local life during World War II, will remain open until Saturday, July 5.

Local community groups continue to host their own VE Day celebration events across the borough, following £40,000 provided through the council’s financial assistance programme.

1 . VE Day 80 celebrations Pictured at the VE Day 80 party are from left, Eleanor Hillis, Joan Boyd and Muriel Farrell. LM19-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . VE Day 80 celebrations Enjoying the ABC Council VE Day 80 celebrations at Craigavon Civic Centre are, Roberta Shields, left and Rachelle Shields. LM19-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . VE Day 80 celebrations Pictured at the VE Day celebrations are from left, Claire Ratcliffe, Councillor Keith Ratcliffe and daughter, Sarah (10). LM19-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON