In 26 pictures: Coleraine remembers the sacrifice at the Battle of the Somme

They laid wreaths at the War Memorial as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives.
The service is held in collaboration with the Royal British Legion, and attendees fell silent to reflect on the bravery and sacrifice shown more than 100 years ago.
1. Remembering the Somme
A solemn moment at the annual commemoration service for the Battle of the Somme on Tuesday, July 1 in Coleraine. Photo: CC&G Borough Council
2. Remembering the Somme
Attending the annual commemoration service for the Battle of the Somme on Tuesday, July 1 in Coleraine. Photo: CC&G Borough Council
3. Remembering the Somme
Attending the annual commemoration service for the Battle of the Somme on Tuesday, July 1 in Coleraine. Photo: CC&G Borough Council
4. Remembering the Somme
Laying a wreath at the annual commemoration service for the Battle of the Somme on Tuesday, July 1 in Coleraine. Photo: CC&G Borough Council
