In 26 pictures: Coleraine remembers the sacrifice at the Battle of the Somme

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:41 BST
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s veterans’ champion, Councillor Dawn Huggins and Richard Archibald, DL Co Londonderry, were among those who attended the annual commemoration service for the Battle of the Somme on Tuesday morning in Coleraine.

They laid wreaths at the War Memorial as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives.

The service is held in collaboration with the Royal British Legion, and attendees fell silent to reflect on the bravery and sacrifice shown more than 100 years ago.

A solemn moment at the annual commemoration service for the Battle of the Somme on Tuesday, July 1 in Coleraine.

