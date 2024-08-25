Despite the wet and cold weather, the hardy competitors – aged from eight to 17 – put their sporting limits to the test at the Craigavon Lakes event.

The triathlon started with a swim, followed by a bike race and ended with a run, with five age categories.

The event was marshalled and coordinated by Down Triathlon Club with additional support from surrounding clubs and community groups.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to snap some of those who braved the weather for the endurance event.

1 . South Lake Junior Triathlon All smiles with their medals after the 8-9 years South Lake Junior Triathlon are from left, Willow Keown, 1st girl, and twins, Finn and Rory McCullough who finished first and third respectively. PT35-222. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . South Lake Junior Triathlon The Connolly family pictured at the South Lake Junior Triathlon on Sunday morning. Included are, dad Damien, mum Carly and Eabla (9). PT35-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . South Lake Junior Triathlon Some of the parents and children wo enjoyed the South Lake Junior Triathlon on Sunday morning. PT35-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . South Lake Junior Triathlon All smiles despite the bad weather at the South Lake Junior Triathlon from Catherine Goligher and her children, Jack (7) and Anna (10). PT35-201. Photo: Tony Hendron