In 31 pictures: first ever Lurgan Pride brings colour to the streets

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Oct 2024, 19:12 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 09:55 GMT
The first ever Lurgan Pride parade was held on Saturday, as part of a day of events, festivities and entertainment.

These pictures by photographer Tony Hendron and Pacemaker Press capture some of the colourful atmosphere in and around Carnegie Street.

Enjoying the Lurgan Pride event on Saturday are, David Doherty-Jebb and Onya Becks. LM42-217. Photo: Tony Hendron

All smiles at the first ever Lurgan Pride event are Tina Beggs and daughter Freya (9). LM42-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured with the rainbow flag in Lurgan on Saturday. Photo: MP Doran / Pacemaker

Supporting Lurgan Pride on Saturday are from left, Cecilia Rose, Ally G and Ellen Dolan. LM42-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

