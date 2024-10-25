In 34 pictures: happy moments as pupils make new friends at St John The Baptist Nursery School, Naiscoil Na Banna Irish language pre-school and Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery Unit.

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Oct 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 16:56 BST
Happy memories are being made at nursery schools throughout the Portadown area as the new pupils make new friends while having fun.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to St John The Baptist Nursery School, Naiscoil Na Banna Irish language pre-school and Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery Unit to snap some of the little ones at play.

Preparing a pumpkin for Hallowe'en are Teacher Máire Coyle and new pupil, Carter. PT43-270.

Little Kobe has a go on the climbing net with the help of nursery assistant, Radhika Manga. PT43-276.

Smiling for the camera are, Rudi, left, and Judah along with teacher, Maire Coyle. PT43-277.

Making feather pictures are from left, Evie, Inaaya, Ellie and Freya. PT43-274.

