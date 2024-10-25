Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to St John The Baptist Nursery School, Naiscoil Na Banna Irish language pre-school and Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery Unit to snap some of the little ones at play.
1. Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery unit
Preparing a pumpkin for Hallowe'en are Teacher Máire Coyle and new pupil, Carter. PT43-270. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery unit
Little Kobe has a go on the climbing net with the help of nursery assistant, Radhika Manga. PT43-276. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery unit
Smiling for the camera are, Rudi, left, and Judah along with teacher, Maire Coyle. PT43-277. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery unit
Making feather pictures are from left, Evie, Inaaya, Ellie and Freya. PT43-274. Photo: Tony Hendron