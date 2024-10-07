The event was a significant milestone, celebrating 100 years of educational excellence and service to the community.

Following a warm welcome from the principal, Miss Gillian Gibb, guests heard a series of readings and reflections from current students, alumni and staff, each sharing personal anecdotes and memories that underscored the college’s enduring legacy.

A highlight of the evening was the musical contribution of the college Chamber Choir and former students Mrs Rachel McCracken, Mrs Aisling Neill and Mrs Katherine Park. Guests also enjoyed ‘Thanksgiving Song’, composed for the occasion by Mrs Linda Doogan, Head of Music, and performed by the Chamber Choir.

The thanksgiving concluded with closing remarks from the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Mr Peter Aiken, followed by supper at which guests had the opportunity to reconnect and reminisce.

The centenary service was not only a celebration of the past, but also a hopeful and optimistic look towards the future, reaffirming Portadown College’s place at the heart of the community.

