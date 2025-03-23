In pictures: 120 adults and young people are confirmed at St John the Baptist Church, Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 12:46 BST
Special memories were made on Saturday at a Confirmation Mass in St John the Baptist Church, Portadown.

A group of 120 adults and young people received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Bishop Michael Router, Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh.

Pictures by Tony Hendron.

Pupils of Millington and Hart Memorial Primary Schools, St John the Baptist's College. Royal School, Dungannon and Clounagh Junior High School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-202.

Pupils of Millington and Hart Memorial Primary Schools, St John the Baptist's College. Royal School, Dungannon and Clounagh Junior High School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pupils of Presentation Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-200.

Pupils of Presentation Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Adults who were confirmed by Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-203.

Adults who were confirmed by Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pupils of St John the Baptist Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-201.

Pupils of St John the Baptist Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

