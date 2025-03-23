A group of 120 adults and young people received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Bishop Michael Router, Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh.
Pictures by Tony Hendron.
Pupils of Millington and Hart Memorial Primary Schools, St John the Baptist's College. Royal School, Dungannon and Clounagh Junior High School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Pupils of Presentation Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Adults who were confirmed by Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Pupils of St John the Baptist Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Auxillary Bishop, Michael Router at the Church of St John the Baptist on Saturday. PT12-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
