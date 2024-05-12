3 . Annual dinner

The 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner was a special night for two longstanding members, William England, third left, and Leslie Wells, third right, who both received life membership. Also included in the presentation group are from left, Ken Vennard, BEM, vice president, Billy McCann, vice chairman, .Steven Wright, chairman, Kenneth Twyble, vice president and Rev Darrin Thompson, BEM, president. PT20-204. Photo: Tony Hendron