It was also a special night for two longstanding members, William England and Leslie Wells, who both received life membership
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to Epworth Methodist Church hall to get these photos of some of those who attended.
Trevor Brady, left, and John Callaghan who attended the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner at Epworth Methodist Church Hall on Friday evening. PT20-209. Photo: Tony Hendron
Malcolm McLean, left, and Jackie Wilson pictured at the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner on Friday. PT20-213. Photo: Tony Hendron
The 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner was a special night for two longstanding members, William England, third left, and Leslie Wells, third right, who both received life membership. Also included in the presentation group are from left, Ken Vennard, vice president; Billy McCann, vice chairman; Steven Wright, chairman; Kenneth Twyble, vice president and Rev Darrin Thompson, president. PT20-204. Photo: Tony Hendron
Pictured at the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner are from left, Paul Armstrong, Leslie Wells and Darrin Thompson. PT20-200. Photo: Tony Hendron