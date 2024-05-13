In pictures: 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th May 2024, 14:53 BST
The 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner proved an enjoyable evening for all on Friday evening.

It was also a special night for two longstanding members, William England and Leslie Wells, who both received life membership

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to Epworth Methodist Church hall to get these photos of some of those who attended.

Trevor Brady, left, and John Callaghan who attended the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner at Epworth Methodist Church Hall on Friday evening. PT20-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

Malcolm McLean, left, and Jackie Wilson pictured at the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner on Friday. PT20-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

The 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner was a special night for two longstanding members, William England, third left, and Leslie Wells, third right, who both received life membership. Also included in the presentation group are from left, Ken Vennard, vice president; Billy McCann, vice chairman; Steven Wright, chairman; Kenneth Twyble, vice president and Rev Darrin Thompson, president. PT20-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured at the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys annual dinner are from left, Paul Armstrong, Leslie Wells and Darrin Thompson. PT20-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

