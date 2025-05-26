In pictures: 1st Portadown BB Old Boys Association annual dinner

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th May 2025, 15:44 BST
The 1st Portadown BB Old Boys Association annual dinner proved a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and acquaintances.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these pictures at the event in Perfect Blend Coffee House on Friday night.

Pictured at the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys Association annual dinner on Friday night are from left, Rev Darrin Thompson, Michael Wilson and John Gates. PT21-202.

1. Annual dinner

Pictured at the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys Association annual dinner on Friday night are from left, Rev Darrin Thompson, Michael Wilson and John Gates. PT21-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Some of the guests at the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys Association annual dinner including back row from left, Paul Preston, Aaron Preston and Steven Wright. Front from left, Billy McCann, Jeff McCann, Paul Armstrong and Robert Kerr. PT21-200.

2. Annual dinner

Some of the guests at the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys Association annual dinner including back row from left, Paul Preston, Aaron Preston and Steven Wright. Front from left, Billy McCann, Jeff McCann, Paul Armstrong and Robert Kerr. PT21-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

All smiles at the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys Association annual dinner from, Billy England, Kyle Willis and Raymond Cooper. PT21-204.

3. Annual dinner

All smiles at the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys Association annual dinner from, Billy England, Kyle Willis and Raymond Cooper. PT21-204. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys Association annual dinner are from left, Errol McCrory, Kenny Twyble, Philip Robinson and Trevor Brady. PT21-201.

4. Annual dinner

Enjoying the 1st Portadown BB Old Boys Association annual dinner are from left, Errol McCrory, Kenny Twyble, Philip Robinson and Trevor Brady. PT21-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice