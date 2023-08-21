In pictures: 30th anniversary of the Lurig Run
The Lurig Run took place recently as part of the Heart of the Glens Festival.
By Una Culkin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:13 BST
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Lurig Run participants are guaranteed an exciting off-road race, breath-taking views and a famously warm Glens welcome.
Athletes are advised to be prepared for one of the country’s most unique and memorable races, as they run to the top of Lurig (1073 feet), with spectacular views, before a fast descent down the mountain.
Here’s how the day went...
