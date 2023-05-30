Council chairperson Councillor Córa Corry who visited the event, said : “The Coalisland Summer Bash returned this year to a brand new venue at the shared space in Lineside, Coalisland is a real community-focused town and this inclusive and family-friendly event certainly brought a great atmosphere to the town and the glorious weather also helped keep the smiles on all the faces young and old. This year Coalisland also played host to the Tyrone Fleadh, it was a fabulous event for everyone that attended.”