Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Cora Corry chatting to the face painters at the Summer bash in Coalisland.Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Cora Corry chatting to the face painters at the Summer bash in Coalisland.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Cora Corry chatting to the face painters at the Summer bash in Coalisland.

In pictures: A big crowd turns out for the return of Coalisland’s Summer Bash

A large crowd turned out to enjoy the glorious sunshine at the return of the Coalisland Summer Bash on Sunday.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:51 BST

The event coincided with the annual Newell Stores 10K and 5K run and the Tyrone Fleadh facilitated by Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas & Cairde Uí Néill

An afternoon of free family fun took place at its new venue, the Shared Space, Lineside.

Activities, organised by Mid Ulster District Council, included: Live music, face painting, mini golf, carnival games, and arts & crafts.

Council chairperson Councillor Córa Corry who visited the event, said : “The Coalisland Summer Bash returned this year to a brand new venue at the shared space in Lineside, Coalisland is a real community-focused town and this inclusive and family-friendly event certainly brought a great atmosphere to the town and the glorious weather also helped keep the smiles on all the faces young and old. This year Coalisland also played host to the Tyrone Fleadh, it was a fabulous event for everyone that attended.”

Plenty of music available for those who attended the Summer Bash in Coalisland.

1. Traditional music

Plenty of music available for those who attended the Summer Bash in Coalisland. Photo: Contributed

Smiles for the camera at Coalisland Summer bash

2. Smiles for the camera

Smiles for the camera at Coalisland Summer bash Photo: Contributed

Plenty of fun for all the family at Coalisland Summer Bash.

3. Fun for all the family

Plenty of fun for all the family at Coalisland Summer Bash. Photo: Contributed

Some of the young musicians who took part in Coalisland's Summer Bash.

4. Music in the sunshine!

Some of the young musicians who took part in Coalisland's Summer Bash. Photo: Contributed

Related topics:CoalislandMid Ulster District Council