IN PICTURES: A Sunday ‘run around the coast’ on two classic bikes

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:27 BST
Thanks to Ballymoney Times reader Paul Mullan who sent us these photos of two fantastic bikes – a 1961 Norton Dominator 99 and a 1972 Triumph T120R Bonneville.

The photos show the bikes out on a run on Sunday, June 16, from Limavady to Magilligan and onto Ballycastle.

The 1961 Norton Dominator 99 and a 1972 Triumph T120R Bonneville out for a Sunday 'run around the coast'.

The 1961 Norton Dominator 99 and a 1972 Triumph T120R Bonneville out for a Sunday 'run around the coast'. Photo: PAUL MULLAN

