IN PICTURES: A weekend of celebrations as Lisburn Cathedral marks its 400th anniversary
Lisburn Cathedral is 400 years old this year and the church family recently held a weekend of celebrations to mark the historic occasion.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST
On Friday June 9 the congregation gathered in Castle Gardens for a Brazilian barbecue. On Saturday June 10 an afternoon tea was held in the church building, with guests including ‘time travellers’ who shared something of life in Lisburn in the 1600’s – how people lived, how they dressed, what they ate and the issues they faced.
On Sunday June 11 a special Friends of Lisburn celebratory service was held in the Cathedral, with special guest Bishop George Davison.
Page 1 of 4