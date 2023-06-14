Register
A special anniversary service was held at Lisburn Cathedral. Pictured are Dean of Lisburn Cathedral Very Rev Sam Wright, Lisburn Mayor Andrew Gowan, and Bishop George DavisonA special anniversary service was held at Lisburn Cathedral. Pictured are Dean of Lisburn Cathedral Very Rev Sam Wright, Lisburn Mayor Andrew Gowan, and Bishop George Davison
A special anniversary service was held at Lisburn Cathedral. Pictured are Dean of Lisburn Cathedral Very Rev Sam Wright, Lisburn Mayor Andrew Gowan, and Bishop George Davison

IN PICTURES: A weekend of celebrations as Lisburn Cathedral marks its 400th anniversary

Lisburn Cathedral is 400 years old this year and the church family recently held a weekend of celebrations to mark the historic occasion.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST

On Friday June 9 the congregation gathered in Castle Gardens for a Brazilian barbecue. On Saturday June 10 an afternoon tea was held in the church building, with guests including ‘time travellers’ who shared something of life in Lisburn in the 1600’s – how people lived, how they dressed, what they ate and the issues they faced.

On Sunday June 11 a special Friends of Lisburn celebratory service was held in the Cathedral, with special guest Bishop George Davison.

