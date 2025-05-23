Pupils at St Anthony’s Primary have been working with the Adobe Express programme to explore creative outcomes to learning.

Class teacher, Ciara McLaughlin said: “As ICT coordinator in the school, I've embedded use of the programme into our curriculum. This led me to be selected as an Adobe for Education Innovator. This is a group in the UK which works on various freelance projects for Adobe Express and gives a teacher's insight into the use of Adobe Express in the classroom, so that the software can be developed in the best way to support teachers.”

The Adobe Express team visited the school in May, accompanied by members of the Education Authority to see some of the great work going on.

"Our team of Digital Leaders (pupils selected for their ICT capabilities) welcomed guests from all over the world, including England and the USA, and showcased some of their digital projects which they have worked on this year,” Ms McLaughlin added.

"Our pupils demonstrated their skills in design and creativity during the visit as the Adobe and EA team members sat in on lessons from the P4-P7 classes. They remarked on how the pupils were a credit to the school due to their excellent communication skills and digital literacy.

"It was such an honour to be chosen as the example primary school for their visit to Northern Ireland and were really proud of our achievements in this area.”

1 . Adobe Express team visits St Anthony's A team from Adobe Express and the Education Authority with staff and pupils at St Anthony's Primary School, Larne. Photo: Emma McCaugherty @ Adobe Express

2 . Adobe Express team visits St Anthony's Pupils pictured during the visit. Photo: Emma McCaugherty @ Adobe Express

3 . Adobe Express team visits St Anthony's Pupils demonstrated their skills in design and creativity during the visit. Photo: Emma McCaugherty @ Adobe Express

4 . Adobe Express team visits St Anthony's The children showcased some of their digital projects which they have worked on this year. Photo: Emma McCaugherty @ Adobe Express