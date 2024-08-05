IN PICTURES: Afternoon tea in historic Balnamore Mill in aid of Little Learners Pre-School

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:18 BST
A hugely successful afternoon tea was held in the historic Balnamore Mill on Saturday, August 3.

All funds raised from the Afternoon Tea event will go directly to Balnamill Little Learners Pre-School.

As well as a spread of tasty treats and tea, guests were entertained by Balnamore singer and harpist Lesley Magee with other musical guests joining. The fundraising event also featured two short historical talks by Denis Connolly and William McDougal.

The afternoon tea was so well supported that two sittings were required.

Afternoon tea at Balnamore Mill in aid of Little Learners Pre-School.

Afternoon tea at Balnamore Mill in aid of Little Learners Pre-School.

Afternoon tea at Balnamore Mill in aid of Little Learners Pre-School.

Afternoon tea at Balnamore Mill in aid of Little Learners Pre-School.

Afternoon tea at Balnamore Mill in aid of Little Learners Pre-School.

Afternoon tea at Balnamore Mill in aid of Little Learners Pre-School.

Afternoon tea at Balnamore Mill in aid of Little Learners Pre-School.

Afternoon tea at Balnamore Mill in aid of Little Learners Pre-School.

