All funds raised from the Afternoon Tea event will go directly to Balnamill Little Learners Pre-School.
As well as a spread of tasty treats and tea, guests were entertained by Balnamore singer and harpist Lesley Magee with other musical guests joining. The fundraising event also featured two short historical talks by Denis Connolly and William McDougal.
The afternoon tea was so well supported that two sittings were required.
