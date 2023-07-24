Agivey Knights of Ulster RBP 843 and Blackhill Golden Star RBP 71 held their annual church service held at St Guaire’s Church, Aghadowey, on Sunday.
Here’s a selection of photos from the day...
1. In pictures
Agivey Knights of Ulster RBP 843 and Blackhill Golden Star RBP 71 at their annual church service held at St Guaire's Church Aghadowey on Sunday Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. In pictures
Agivey Knights of Ulster RBP 843 and Blackhill Golden Star RBP 71 at their annual church service held at St Guaire's Church Aghadowey on Sunday Photo: McAuley Multimedia
3. In pictures
Agivey Knights of Ulster RBP 843 and Blackhill Golden Star RBP 71 at their annual church service held at St Guaire's Church Aghadowey on Sunday Photo: McAuley Multimedia
4. In pictures
Agivey Knights of Ulster RBP 843 and Blackhill Golden Star RBP 71 at their annual church service held at St Guaire's Church Aghadowey on Sunday Photo: McAuley Multimedia