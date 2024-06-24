In pictures: Amazing cars on display at Tyrone charity event help raise cash for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke

Some amazing cars were on show at Ardboe Coldstore on the western shores of Lough Neagh as part of its Cars and Coffee morning.

The event raised £7,500 for Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke (NICHS).

Inspired by the loss of loved ones to chest, heart, and stroke illnesses, Ardboe Coldstore decided to host a fantastic day filled with amazing cars, complimentary treats, and a raffle featuring incredible prizes like VIP Ulster Rugby tickets and Galgorm Resort vouchers.

The turnout was phenomenal, and thanks to your generosity, the day raised an outstanding £7,500 for NICHS.

Director, Eugene Carson, expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the event: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to present NICHS with such a fantastic amount which will go such a long way to support their services. Our motivation was to honour the memory of our friends and family by helping this worthy cause close to our hearts.”

