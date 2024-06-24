In pictures: Amazing cars on display at Tyrone charity event help raise cash for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke

Inspired by the loss of loved ones to chest, heart, and stroke illnesses, Ardboe Coldstore decided to host a fantastic day filled with amazing cars, complimentary treats, and a raffle featuring incredible prizes like VIP Ulster Rugby tickets and Galgorm Resort vouchers.

Director, Eugene Carson, expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the event: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to present NICHS with such a fantastic amount which will go such a long way to support their services. Our motivation was to honour the memory of our friends and family by helping this worthy cause close to our hearts.”