In pictures: an exciting day as Sam Maguire Cup visits Presentation PS in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Oct 2024, 17:38 BST
Presentation Primary School in Portadown was the scene of great excitement on Thursday when Armagh GAA team players Barry McCambridge and Conor McGuinness paid a visit along with the Sam Maguire Cup.

There was a question and answer session before pupils and staff were able to pose for photos with the trophy.

Staff and pupils of Presentation Primary School received a visit from two Armagh team players on Thursday who brought the Sam Maguire Cup along for photographs.

1. Warm welcome for Sam

Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Warm welcome for Sam

3. Warm welcome for Sam Maguire Cup

4. Warm welcome for Sam

