In pictures and video: crowds soak up the tastes of Co Armagh at 'best ever' Food and Cider Weekend

Thousands of visitors from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and further afield, flocked to the numerous events staged from Thursday, September 5 to Sunday 8.

Following the success of the festival, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council together with its tourism and hospitality partners aims to generate £35 million in economic impact across its tourism sector by the end of 2024.

According to Tourism NI’s 2024 Consumer Sentiment Research, food and drink experiences rank as the number one attraction for visitors during short stays in Northern Ireland.

The popular Food and Cider Weekend showcases the rich culinary delights in the region, including the iconic Armagh Bramley Apple, which has PGI status.

Many of this year’s festival events were sold out, showcasing the growing demand for authentic culinary experiences.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “We were delighted to welcome thousands of attendees to the Armagh Food and Cider Weekend, a testament to our region's growing appeal as a prime destination for food lovers.

"Events like these not only showcase our outstanding produce, quality ingredients, and world-class cider, but act as a significant driver for economic benefits throughout our region. We take real pride in knowing that the impact of the festival extends beyond the weekend, supporting participating businesses, food and drink suppliers, and local tourism long after the last event has ended.”

Visitors had a choice of over 50 events ranging from intimate foodie gatherings in wonderful orchard settings to Sundown and Cider markets in Banbridge and Armagh city. Highlights of this year’s programme featured Long Meadow Farm, Armagh Cider Company and Crannagael House which hosted four exclusive events across the weekend.

This historic venue provided a unique opportunity for guests to savour culinary creations at the birthplace of Armagh’s apple story. Among the events was the five course Bramley Banquet, curated by Gareth Reid of 4 Vicars. Set in the charming home of Jane and John Nicholson, - whose ancestors planted the first Bramley seedling in Co Armagh - the banquet featured locally sourced ingredients, including produce grown on the estate, and bespoke wine pairings for each course.

Another highlight of the weekend was the Cooking with Fire class, a one-day course hosted by Fiona Chapman of On The Hoof. The class offered participants the chance to learn how to cook with fire using various techniques and equipment, such as smokers, wood-fired pizza ovens, open fire pits, asado grills, or plancha.

Fiona, who has participated in the festival since its inception, said: “Armagh’s food and drink scene is going from strength to strength and the annual Food and Cider Weekend truly captures and celebrates the best of what this ‘Food Heartland’ has to offer. This event not only highlights our delicious produce but also embodies the rich history and culture of the place, giving visitors an authentic taste of our heritage combined with great music, fun and an unrivalled, easy hospitality.

"The support from Council in organising and promoting events like these is crucial. Their efforts in bringing in visitors from across the region and beyond drives significant footfall, which in turn benefits local businesses. The ongoing support ensures that our festivals not only thrive but also contribute meaningfully to the local economy year-round.”

Fiona Chapman, founder of On the Hoof pictured at the Cooking with Fire event

Welcoming visitors to the Armagh Food and Cider Weekend.

The Cooking with Fire class with Rory and Fiona Chapman of On the Hoof was a popular feature of the weekend.