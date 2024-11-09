In pictures: Apprentice Boys of Derry remembrance parade and service in Belfast

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Nov 2024, 15:25 BST
Members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry held their annual remembrance parade in Belfast on Saturday.

The Belfast Walker Club parade from Ballynafeigh Orange Hall made its way along the Ormeau Road to Annadale Embankment before joining up with the main Apprentice Boys of Derry Amalgamated Committee parade.

A service of remembrance and wreath-laying was held at Belfast City Hall at 11am.

Apprentice Boys on parade in Belfast on Saturday.

Apprentice Boys on parade in Belfast on Saturday. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Keeping in tune along the route.

Keeping in tune along the route. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade in Belfast on Saturday.

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade in Belfast on Saturday. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade in Belfast on Saturday.

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade in Belfast on Saturday. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

