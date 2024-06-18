Over the course of the weekend, school children and the general public got to meet friendly and knowledgeable farm hosts and got up close and personal with a variety of animals, and experienced the joys of life on a working farm.

There was also a range of local suppliers on site including Loughall Honey, Holmes Bakery, Penelope’s Perfect Pitstop and Granny V’s Kitchen.

The free event is one of the biggest awareness initiatives to reconnect consumers with farms and farm producers, as well as showcasing the excellent work farmers do to maintain animal welfare and care for their environment.

Armagh Apple Farm at Ballinteggart House is owned by Philip and Helen Troughton.

The Troughton family have been growing apples there for five generations since 1898. The family farm has also been home to a hugely successful sport horse breeding stud for over 20 years.

Since 2006 they have been leading the way with innovative apple products and created award-winning, natural and hand-crafted cider, apple juices and most recently flavoured tonics made with the spring water on the farm.

The family has been involved with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend since its inception and enjoy sharing the magic of their apple orchards with families from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

