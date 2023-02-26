Spring 2023 marks the first time Armagh Art Club has held an exhibition in The Millennium Court, William Street, Portadown.

The club has always had members from the Portadown area with names like Liz Doran, Miles Gaithewaite, Bob Toner, Rosalind Hadden, Roberta Hanlon and Yvonne Mackle familiar to the local community.

It was formed in 1962 by enthusiasts attending an evening class under the guidance of the art teacher Peter Mc Girr in Armagh. Many years later the current members are as proud and delighted with their club as ever and strive to always meet the highest standards.

Having mixed ability membership, the sessions are never dull, each member learning something from the other. With expert tutors, the club members have progressed in the techniques and theory of art.

They members meet on the first and third Saturday of every month and are currently based in their room at Armagh Harp’s new clubhouse.

The club also has a very healthy social side, arranging painting trips in Ireland, Spain or wherever the members decide.

The 'Around County Armagh' exhibition in the Millennium Court has proved extremely popular and challenging for the members and the resulting exhibition is a group of original, interesting, and beautiful works, both paintings and 3D works. A warm invitation is extended to members of the public to go along either to enjoy the works or to purchase a gift or to treat themselves.

The exhibition runs from Monday, February 27 to Friday, April 28, Gallery opening hours are: Monday -Thursday 10am to 4pm; Friday 10am-3pm; and 10am-4pm on Saturday, March 11 and 25 and April 8.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to the exhibition opening event to get a flavour of what’s on display.

Armagh Art Club exhibition Artist Yvonne Mackle (left) and Millennium Court manager, Geraldine Lawless discuss one of Yvonne's paintings.

Armagh Art Club exhibition The Gallagher family - Marie, Mark and Peadar admiring some of the paintings on display at the Armagh Art Club exhibition.

Armagh Art Club Members of trhe Armagh Art Club committee pictured with Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Tim McClelland at the opening of the club exhibition in Millennium Court, William Street, Portadown.

Armagh Art Club exhibition Darren Quinn and Fiona Murphy-McCormack admire some of the paintings on display at the exhibition.