In pictures: Armoy's got talent!
Armoy Women’s Institute held a very creative evening on January 9, led by talented local artist Lisa Richmond.
By Una Culkin
25 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 10:39am
Members got the chance to create their own piece of art inspired by Lisa’s amazing work.
It was a thoroughly entertaining night and, as the photos prove, Armoy definitely has got talent!
