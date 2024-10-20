The ACF marked its 80th year in Northern Ireland with a parade in Co Antrim involving 200 young people and 50 adult volunteers from across the country.

Representatives of both the 1st and 2nd Cadet battalions took part in the event in Ballyclare – where the first unit was established – accompanied by the band of the Royal Irish Regiment.

A Cadet village highlighting the achievements of the youth organisation with a display of pipe band and drums was also in place at The Square and the Town Hall.

One of the adult volunteers on parade was Regimental Sergeant Major Instructor (RSMI), Robby Thompson, who has served over 42 years both as a Cadet and as an adult instructor.

He said “Over the years the ACF has changed in many ways but what hasn’t changed is that we, as a youth organisation, bring young people off the streets, provide them a safe place to train, instil a set of core values and standards and offer them ‘The Cadet Experience’ which fundamentally is fun, friendship and belonging. I am both honoured and privileged to parade as part of the ACF’s 80th anniversary celebrations”.

1 . Army Cadet Force celebrates A piper of the Royal Air Force performs on the occasion of the Army Cadet Force NI 80th anniversary parade. Photo: Sgt Richie Denton

2 . Army Cadet Force celebrates The Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell meets with Sergeant Major Addison, Lance Sergeant Ashe and Sgt Beckett of the Army Cadet Force in Ballyclare Town Hall. Photo: Sgt Richie Denton

3 . Army Cadet Force celebration The Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell arrivres at Ballyclare Town Hall for the ACF 80th anniversary parade. Photo: Sgt Richie Denton