IN PICTURES: Arthritis fundraising dance at Ballymoney RBL

Ballymoney Royal British Legion clubroom was the venue for a charity dance recently.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:24 BST

Dancers from all over the Causeway Coast turned out to support the Arthritis charity fundraiser.

Here’s how they got on...

Country Singer Alistair Coyles with Tracey Roberts pictured at the Ballymoney Versus Arthritis fundraising dance held in Ballymoney RBL

1. EVENTS

Country Singer Alistair Coyles with Tracey Roberts pictured at the Ballymoney Versus Arthritis fundraising dance held in Ballymoney RBL Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Ballymoney Versus Arthritis fundraising dance held in Ballymoney RBL.

2. EVENTS

Pictured at the Ballymoney Versus Arthritis fundraising dance held in Ballymoney RBL. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Ballymoney Versus Arthritis fundraising dance held in Ballymoney RBL.

3. EVENTS

Pictured at the Ballymoney Versus Arthritis fundraising dance held in Ballymoney RBL. Photo: MCAULEY MM

Pictured at the Ballymoney Versus Arthritis fundraising dance held in Ballymoney RBL.

4. EVENTS

Pictured at the Ballymoney Versus Arthritis fundraising dance held in Ballymoney RBL. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DancersArthritisCauseway Coast