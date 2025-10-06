IN PICTURES: Awards night and AGM for members of Mosside WI

Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:36 BST
Mosside Women’s Institute held their Annual General Meeting and awards night on September 10.

Marlene Walsh (Chairperson) and Anne Patton and Wilma Skelton (Tellers) attended and Roberta Morrison thanked her outgoing committee for all the hard work they had put in throughout the year.

The new committee for 2025/2026 is as follows:

President Teresa Patton, Treasurer Mandy Christie, Committee members – Teresa Patton, Betty Scott, Diana McElnay, Lorna Laverty, Audrey

Jamieson, Anne Murdock, Louise Wright and Linda Rowe.

Marlene Walsh handed over the chain of office to Teresa Patton and congratulated her.

AWARDS:

Ruby Anniversary: 1, Roberta Morrison; 2, Eileen White. Craft Cup: 1, Doreen Patton; 2, Beth Lindsay. Jubilee Cup – Eileen White. Anne Logan Friendship Cup – Teresa Patton. Dalriada Vase – 1, Diana McElnay; 2. Audrey Jamieson; 3, Lena McKeeman.

Margaret McMillan Trophy – Edna Sharpe. Anne Todd Crystal Bowl – Eileen White. Gaston Trophy – Edna Sharpe. Pringle Trophy - Eileen White. Steadfast Salver – Eileen White.

Harbison Trophy – Doreen Patton. Grace Patton Cup – Runners up, shared with Ballymoney. Ballymoney Show Stinson Prize – Teresa Patton.

Haughey Cup – Eileen White. McAuley Kitchen Prize – Eileen White. McAtamney Butchers Prize – Eileen White.

Lorna Laverty and Kathleen McConaghy getting prizes for Full Attendance.

Lorna Laverty and Kathleen McConaghy getting prizes for Full Attendance. Photo: MOSSIDE WI

Marlene Walsh presenting Edna Sharpe with the Margaret McMillan Trophy.

Marlene Walsh presenting Edna Sharpe with the Margaret McMillan Trophy. Photo: MOSSIDE WI

Eileen Patton receiving the Haughey Cup for Ballymoney Show

Eileen Patton receiving the Haughey Cup for Ballymoney Show Photo: MOSSIDE WI

Eileen White receiving the prize Anne Todd Crystal Bowl.

Eileen White receiving the prize Anne Todd Crystal Bowl. Photo: MOSSIDE WI

