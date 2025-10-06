Marlene Walsh (Chairperson) and Anne Patton and Wilma Skelton (Tellers) attended and Roberta Morrison thanked her outgoing committee for all the hard work they had put in throughout the year.
The new committee for 2025/2026 is as follows:
President Teresa Patton, Treasurer Mandy Christie, Committee members – Teresa Patton, Betty Scott, Diana McElnay, Lorna Laverty, Audrey
Jamieson, Anne Murdock, Louise Wright and Linda Rowe.
Marlene Walsh handed over the chain of office to Teresa Patton and congratulated her.
AWARDS:
Ruby Anniversary: 1, Roberta Morrison; 2, Eileen White. Craft Cup: 1, Doreen Patton; 2, Beth Lindsay. Jubilee Cup – Eileen White. Anne Logan Friendship Cup – Teresa Patton. Dalriada Vase – 1, Diana McElnay; 2. Audrey Jamieson; 3, Lena McKeeman.
Margaret McMillan Trophy – Edna Sharpe. Anne Todd Crystal Bowl – Eileen White. Gaston Trophy – Edna Sharpe. Pringle Trophy - Eileen White. Steadfast Salver – Eileen White.
Harbison Trophy – Doreen Patton. Grace Patton Cup – Runners up, shared with Ballymoney. Ballymoney Show Stinson Prize – Teresa Patton.
Haughey Cup – Eileen White. McAuley Kitchen Prize – Eileen White. McAtamney Butchers Prize – Eileen White.