This initiative, generously supported by the National Lottery, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, and Tourism NI as part of the National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme, has been a beacon of creativity and connection for older adults in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The event, which took place in Ballintoy was a vibrant celebration of local heritage, creativity, and community spirit. It featured captivating stories and songs shared by renowned local storytellers Liz Weir and Michael Bird, who brought the rich culture of the area to life.

The event also included an insightful talk by Geri Martin from The Chocolate Manor Économusée, who highlighted the importance of projects like this in supporting small artisan businesses. Attendees were treated to a selection of delicious local produce, adding a tasty touch to the day’s celebrations.

The Culturally Creative Communities project was dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults across the Causeway Coast and Glens area by providing engaging creative experiences that promoted positive mental health and emotional well-being. Throughout the project, local community groups such as Ballintoy Young at Heart, Armoy Over 55’s, Cloughmills Crochet, Cushendall Luncheon, Carnlough Drop Inn, Bushmills Ivy Leaf, Mother’s Union, and the Causeway Older Active Strategic Team participated in hands-on workshops, music, and storytelling sessions.

These activities encouraged participants to explore their creativity, celebrate local heritage, and foster a deeper sense of community. Lorraine Calderwood, Arts Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Thanks to The National Lottery players and the Public Health Agency, we’re delighted to support Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) with this project.

"Research has proven that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, confidence, and motivation, as well as aid in relieving stress. The National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for older people to take part in arts activities, enriching their lives for the better.

"The arts have a vital role to play in helping our older people find their voice, bring people together, and promote positive physical and mental health - funding from The National Lottery has been a game changer in helping us achieve that.”

Tiérna Mullan, Project Officer at the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, shared her thoughts on the project's significance: "Being involved in this initiative has been incredibly rewarding. We've witnessed how creative activities can uplift and inspire participants, fostering a strong sense of community while preserving our rich cultural heritage.

"As an organisation, we are deeply grateful for the support from the Arts Council, National Lottery, and Tourism NI. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to each of the community groups and local artisans whose involvement made this project the great success it was.

"A special thank you goes out to our partners, Armstrong Storytelling Trust and Age NI Living Well Moyle, for their invaluable collaboration throughout this journey."

1 . NEWS Throughout the project, local community groups such as Ballintoy Young at Heart, Armoy Over 55’s, Cloughmills Crochet, Cushendall Luncheon, Carnlough Drop Inn, Bushmills Ivy Leaf, Mother’s Union, and the Causeway Older Active Strategic Team participated in hands-on workshops, music, and storytelling sessions. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

