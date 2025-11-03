Ballintoy Orange Hall was the venue for the wedding of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Allistair Kyle and Jill McAllister on October 31, marking the first-ever marriage ceremony to take place in the hall’s long history.

Councillor Kyle,a TUV councillor, wed Jill McAllister, a senior Westminster caseworker for Jim Allister KC, MP.

The couple’s choice of venue reflected both their deep community roots and shared pride in local heritage.

The historic Ballintoy Orange Hall has recently undergone major refurbishment. Originally built as a schoolhouse, the hall later became home to the Ballintoy Rising Sons of William L.O.L. 803.

Adding a touch of rural charm to the day, Allistair arrived at the hall in his tractor, before he and his new wife Jill departed for their wedding reception at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush.

1 . NEWS Ballintoy Orange Hall hosted the wedding of Allister Kyle and his wife Jill - the venue's first ever wedding. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

2 . NEWS Ballintoy Orange Hall hosted the wedding of Allister Kyle and his wife Jill - the venue's first ever wedding. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3 . NEWS Ballintoy Orange Hall hosted the wedding of TUV councillor Allister Kyle and his wife Jill - the venue's first ever wedding. TUV leader Jim Allister MP and his wife attended the wedding. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

4 . NEWS Ballintoy Orange Hall hosted the wedding of Allister Kyle and his wife Jill - the venue's first ever wedding. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA