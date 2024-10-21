IN PICTURES: Ballintoy Parish Church Big Breakfast in aid of church restoration fund

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Oct 2024, 10:51 BST
Ballintoy Parish Church was the place to be on Saturday, October 19, for a tasty breakfast!

The fundraising Big Breakfast was held in aid of the church restoration fund.

Pictured at the Ballintoy Parish Centre during the Big Breakfast for the church restoration fund on Saturday, October 19.

1. EVENTS

Pictured at the Ballintoy Parish Centre during the Big Breakfast for the church restoration fund on Saturday, October 19. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Kitchen staff pictured at the Ballintoy Parish Centre during the Big Breakfast

2. EVENTS

Kitchen staff pictured at the Ballintoy Parish Centre during the Big Breakfast Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Helen and Jackie Heaney pictured at the Ballintoy Parish Centre during the Big Breakfast for the church restoration fund

3. EVENTS

Helen and Jackie Heaney pictured at the Ballintoy Parish Centre during the Big Breakfast for the church restoration fund Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Ballintoy Parish Centre during the Big Breakfast for the church restoration fund on Saturday, October 19.

4. EVENTS

Pictured at the Ballintoy Parish Centre during the Big Breakfast for the church restoration fund on Saturday, October 19. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice