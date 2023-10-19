Register
In pictures: Ballycastle Community Hub enjoys fundraising bingo event

Ballycastle Community Hub enjoyed a great fun night of fundraising recently with an evening of bingo!
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST

The hub would like to extend their sincere thanks to the fantastic host ‘Lucky Pauline Pot’ who was a brilliant bingo caller. She provided plenty of laughs and kept everyone in good spirits!

The event would not have been possible without the support and attendance of everyone who attended.

Enjoying Ballycastle Community Hub bingo fundraising event

1. Event

Enjoying Ballycastle Community Hub bingo fundraising event Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Eyes down at Ballycastle Community Hub bingo fundraising event

2. Event

Eyes down at Ballycastle Community Hub bingo fundraising event Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Enjoying Ballycastle Community Hub bingo fundraising event

3. Event

Enjoying Ballycastle Community Hub bingo fundraising event Photo: McAuley Multinedia

Enjoying Ballycastle Community Hub bingo fundraising event

4. Events

Enjoying Ballycastle Community Hub bingo fundraising event Photo: McAuley Multimedia

