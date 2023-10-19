In pictures: Ballycastle Community Hub enjoys fundraising bingo event
Ballycastle Community Hub enjoyed a great fun night of fundraising recently with an evening of bingo!
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
The hub would like to extend their sincere thanks to the fantastic host ‘Lucky Pauline Pot’ who was a brilliant bingo caller. She provided plenty of laughs and kept everyone in good spirits!
The event would not have been possible without the support and attendance of everyone who attended.
