Pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley MultimediaPictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia
Pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia

In pictures: Ballycastle District orange lodges' service

A church service was held for brethren from lodges in the Ballycastle District on Sunday.
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST

The service was held at Dervock Parish Church.

Ton Christie and William Brown pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia

1. Parades

Ton Christie and William Brown pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma

Pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia

2. Parades

Pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma

Dervock Young Defenders band pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia

3. Parades

Dervock Young Defenders band pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma

Pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia

4. Parades

Pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma

