A church service was held for brethren from lodges in the Ballycastle District on Sunday.
The service was held at Dervock Parish Church.
1. Parades
Ton Christie and William Brown pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma
2. Parades
Pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma
3. Parades
Dervock Young Defenders band pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma
4. Parades
Pictured at the Ballycastle District church service held at Dervock Parish Church on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma