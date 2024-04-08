They were raising funds for their chosen charity at the London Marathon – Children with Cancer UK.
There was a great turn out at the event and the grand total of £1176.30 was raised. Well done!
Here’s a few of the folk who dropped in to support the fundraiser...
1. EVENTS
Caitlin, Paul and Mark at the fundraising coffee morning for Children with Cancer UK Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Pictured at the fundraising coffee morning for Children with Cancer UK Photo: MCAUKLEY MULTIMEDIA
Pictured at the fundraising coffee morning for Children with Cancer UK Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Pictured at the fundraising coffee morning for Children with Cancer UK Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA