IN PICTURES: Ballycastle runners raise more than £1,000 for London Marathon charity Children with Cancer UK

Ballycastle runners Paul Quinn and Mark Gardiner held a coffee morning in Ballycastle Parish Centre on Saturday, April 6.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Apr 2024, 10:48 BST

They were raising funds for their chosen charity at the London Marathon – Children with Cancer UK.

There was a great turn out at the event and the grand total of £1176.30 was raised. Well done!

Here’s a few of the folk who dropped in to support the fundraiser...

Caitlin, Paul and Mark at the fundraising coffee morning for Children with Cancer UK

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the fundraising coffee morning for Children with Cancer UK

Photo: MCAUKLEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the fundraising coffee morning for Children with Cancer UK

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the fundraising coffee morning for Children with Cancer UK

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

