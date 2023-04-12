Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
28 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
33 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
48 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
Ann Calwell from Meadow Park Beads pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter MondayAnn Calwell from Meadow Park Beads pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter Monday
Ann Calwell from Meadow Park Beads pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter Monday

In pictures: Ballycastle seafront welcomed the Artisan Easter Market which returned with 60 NI makers

Ballycastle's Seafront hosted an Artisan Market on Easter Monday – and it was bigger and better than ever!

By Una Culkin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

With 60 artisan makers who showed their creations, the market was a treasure trove of unique and high-quality products made in Northern Ireland, from ceramics to garden products, jewellery to art, and speciality food to local produce.

There was street food, wood craft, sweet treats, children's gifts, skincare products, clothing, glass art, farm produce, haberdashery, home-baked goods and breads, face painting, cookie decorating, home decor, and so much more.

The market welcomed both familiar faces and new traders, offering visitors the chance to discover fresh talents and find new favourites. It was a fantastic opportunity to support the local artisans and businesses while enjoying a fun-filled day out with friends and family.

Darryl Wilson pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter Monday

1. Market

Darryl Wilson pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter Monday Photo: s

Jim Calwell pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter Monday

2. Market

Jim Calwell pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter Monday Photo: s

Granny Shaw's Fudge pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter Monday

3. Market

Granny Shaw's Fudge pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter Monday Photo: s

Deirdre McNeill pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter Monday

4. Market

Deirdre McNeill pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Easter Market held in Ballycastle on Easter Monday Photo: s

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Northern Ireland