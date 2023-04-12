Ballycastle's Seafront hosted an Artisan Market on Easter Monday – and it was bigger and better than ever!

With 60 artisan makers who showed their creations, the market was a treasure trove of unique and high-quality products made in Northern Ireland, from ceramics to garden products, jewellery to art, and speciality food to local produce.

There was street food, wood craft, sweet treats, children's gifts, skincare products, clothing, glass art, farm produce, haberdashery, home-baked goods and breads, face painting, cookie decorating, home decor, and so much more.

The market welcomed both familiar faces and new traders, offering visitors the chance to discover fresh talents and find new favourites. It was a fantastic opportunity to support the local artisans and businesses while enjoying a fun-filled day out with friends and family.

