The event, organised by local community group, Rashee and Erskine Area Community Hub (REACH), saw members of the public, both young and old, celebrating Halloween together.
The group staged a number of activities, including a pumpkin patch, fancy dress party and a DJ to help everyone get into the Halloween spirit.
Ahead of the family event, volunteers from REACH conducted a community clean-up, along with South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron and Cllr Mark Cooper.
Children enjoying the fancy dress Halloween party in Erskine Park. Photo: Contributed
Young residents at the pumpkin patch on October 25. Photo: Contributed
Children from the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare received treats from REACH. Photo: Contributed
Members of the Rashee and Erskine Area Community Hub group designed a spooktacular Halloween display. Photo: Contributed