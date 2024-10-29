In pictures: Ballyclare residents celebrate Halloween

By Russell Keers
Published 29th Oct 2024, 17:03 BST
Residents from the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare gathered in Erskine Park on Friday (October 25) to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun.

The event, organised by local community group, Rashee and Erskine Area Community Hub (REACH), saw members of the public, both young and old, celebrating Halloween together.

The group staged a number of activities, including a pumpkin patch, fancy dress party and a DJ to help everyone get into the Halloween spirit.

Ahead of the family event, volunteers from REACH conducted a community clean-up, along with South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron and Cllr Mark Cooper.

Children enjoying the fancy dress Halloween party in Erskine Park.

Children enjoying the fancy dress Halloween party in Erskine Park. Photo: Contributed

Young residents at the pumpkin patch on October 25.

Young residents at the pumpkin patch on October 25. Photo: Contributed

Children from the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare received treats from REACH.

Children from the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare received treats from REACH. Photo: Contributed

Members of the Rashee and Erskine Area Community Hub group designed a spooktacular Halloween display.

Members of the Rashee and Erskine Area Community Hub group designed a spooktacular Halloween display. Photo: Contributed

