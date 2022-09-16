Register
Wreaths were Laid on Behalf of Ballymacash Sons Of William JLOL 21, Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band, Ballymacash UPRG, Ballymacash Cultural Awareness Program, Ballymacash Sports Academy, Ballymacash Rangers FC, Ballymacash camps Club ABOD & Ballymacash LOL 317. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

IN PICTURES: Ballymacash community pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

A memorial service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II was held in Ballymacash on Thursday evening (September 15).

By Julie-Ann Spence
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:12 am

Wreaths were laid by Lisburn Mayor Councillor Scott Carson, as well as on behalf of Ballymacash Sons Of William JLOL 21, Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band, Ballymacash UPRG, Ballymacash Cultural Awareness Program, Ballymacash Sports Academy, Ballymacash Rangers FC, Ballymacash camps Club ABOD and Ballymacash LOL 31,

1.

Michelle Glasgow laid a wreath on behalf of the Ballymacash Regeneration Network. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

2.

Ivan Gawley Chaplain Ballymacash Campsie Club ABOD & Stuart Patterson Chaplain Ballymacash LOL 31. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

3.

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band Colour Party. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

4.

The Ballymacash Community were joined at the Memorial Service by The Mayor Cllr Scott Carson, Cllr John Palmer, Robbie Butler MLA, Alderman Paul Porter, Cllr Tim Mitchell, Cllr Andrew Ewing, Cllr Jenny Palmer, Cllr Alan Givan & Alderman Amanda Graham. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

