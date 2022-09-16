IN PICTURES: Ballymacash community pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
A memorial service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II was held in Ballymacash on Thursday evening (September 15).
By Julie-Ann Spence
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:12 am
Wreaths were laid by Lisburn Mayor Councillor Scott Carson, as well as on behalf of Ballymacash Sons Of William JLOL 21, Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band, Ballymacash UPRG, Ballymacash Cultural Awareness Program, Ballymacash Sports Academy, Ballymacash Rangers FC, Ballymacash camps Club ABOD and Ballymacash LOL 31,
Page 1 of 2