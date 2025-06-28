Police have confirmed they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Saturday afternoon’s parade attracted hundreds of participants, many waving banners and rainbow flags, as they made their way from Waveney Road through the town to Greenvale Street.

There were also groups of protestors, some carrying religious placards.

The PSNI said earlier there would be an increased police presence in the town to “ensure everyone’s safety”.

They urged people “to follow the instructions of officers, respect others and follow our advice on protests and parading available online”.

“Pride is an important event for those in our community who identify as LGBT+ and for those who want to show support for our LGBT+ community,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We want members of our LGBT+ communities in Mid and East Antrim to feel represented by their Police Service and to know that if they come forward to report an incident, they will be met with fairness and respect, particularly if they have been subject to hate crime in any form.”

Police said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that the 19-year-old man who had been arrested has been charged with criminal damage, possession of an article with a blade or point and causing material to be deposited on a road.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 30.

A clean-up operation was carried out on Saturday morning after the slurry incident with widespread condemnation of what had taken place.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she “despaired the mentality” of those who carried out the action “motivated by hate and bigotry”.

She described the incident as “disgusting in every sense of the word”, adding: “Solidarity to all at Ballymena Pride. It's a frightening time but love will always triumph over hate.”

North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland also “unreservedly” condemned the incident ahead of what she described as a “hopeful and historic” day for Ballymena.

"There is no place for this kind of disgusting and deliberate attempt to intimidate, disrupt, or shame those taking part in a peaceful and joyful celebration of love, identity, and community.

"I have spoken directly with the parade organisers and the PSNI, and our team has engaged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to ensure cleansing takes place urgently and the route is made safe and welcoming for all.

"Ballymena Pride is a historic and hopeful moment for our town. No amount of hate will drown out the message of inclusion, solidarity, and pride that today represents.

"I would urge anyone with any information about the incident to contact police or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan described the incident as “a disgraceful act, clearly intended to disrupt Ballymena’s first pride parade and intimidate those taking part”.

He said he wanted to express his solidarity with everyone involved in Ballymena Pride “who will make history today by marching through the town”.

Mr McGuigan added: "Equality, rights, and respect must be at the core of our society, and Sinn Féin will continue to stand with our LGBTQIA+ community.”

1 . Ballymena Pride Mid and East Antrim Pride takes place in Ballymena. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

2 . Ballymena Pride The Pride parade in Ballymena. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

3 . Ballymena Pride Mid and East Antrim Pride takes place in Ballymena. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye