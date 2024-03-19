IN PICTURES: Ballymoney Community Fridge craft fair

Ballymoney Community Fridge held a fundraising craft fair on Saturday, March 16.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT

There was a wide variety of craft on offer for the visitors to the event.

See if you can spot anyone you know..

Ivor Wallace and Emma Stewart pictured at the Ballymoney Community Hub Craft Fair held at Ballymoney Parish Centre on Saturday

1. NEWS

Ivor Wallace and Emma Stewart pictured at the Ballymoney Community Hub Craft Fair held at Ballymoney Parish Centre on Saturday Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pamela McClarty, Trevor McClarty and Elaine Clarke pictured at the Ballymoney Community Hub Craft Fair held at Ballymoney Parish Centre on Saturday

2. news

Pamela McClarty, Trevor McClarty and Elaine Clarke pictured at the Ballymoney Community Hub Craft Fair held at Ballymoney Parish Centre on Saturday Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Ballymoney Community Hub Craft Fair held at Ballymoney Parish Centre on Saturday

3. NEWS

Pictured at the Ballymoney Community Hub Craft Fair held at Ballymoney Parish Centre on Saturday Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Ballymoney Community Hub Craft Fair held at Ballymoney Parish Centre on Saturday

4. NEWS

Pictured at the Ballymoney Community Hub Craft Fair held at Ballymoney Parish Centre on Saturday Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page