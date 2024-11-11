The Royal British Legion in Ballymoney held its annual Remembrance Day church service, preceded by a solemn and well-attended parade through the heart of the town.
The parade began at the Town Hall, making its way along High Street, Main Street, and Meeting House Street, before circling back to St. James’s Presbyterian Church, where prayers and reflections were shared in honor of the fallen.
The Royal British Legion thanked all participants, bands, and local groups for their involvement, as well as the community members who turned out in support of this significant day.
