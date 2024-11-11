IN PICTURES: Ballymoney honours the Fallen with annual Remembrance Day parade and church service

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:13 BST
Under clear skies and mild autumn weather, the Ballymoney community came together on Sunday afternoon to honour those who gave their lives in service to their country.

The Royal British Legion in Ballymoney held its annual Remembrance Day church service, preceded by a solemn and well-attended parade through the heart of the town.

The parade began at the Town Hall, making its way along High Street, Main Street, and Meeting House Street, before circling back to St. James’s Presbyterian Church, where prayers and reflections were shared in honor of the fallen.

The Royal British Legion thanked all participants, bands, and local groups for their involvement, as well as the community members who turned out in support of this significant day.

