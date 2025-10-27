The freaky fun started on Saturday, October 25, at Ballymoney Showgrounds where visitors enjoyed CJ Entertainments, amusements, balloon modelling, creepy characters and fire performers.
Prior to this the children’s fancy dress competition took place in Castlecroft Square with the parade then making its way towards the Showgrounds.
Visitors also dropped by a seasonal haunted house where Kelly Neill Dance Co delivered a ‘spooktacular’ performance. Ballymoney’s celebrations finished with a grand finale of fireworks at 8.30pm.
The first night of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council's Halloween celebrations took place tonight in Ballymoney. The evening had it all from the Halloween parade and dazzling fireworks to exciting amusments and plenty of family fun! Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
